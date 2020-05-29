PlayStation 5 Event Date Revealed

Sony will hold a PlayStation 5 event next week to share with its PlayStation fans “The Future of Gaming,” the company announced on Friday. A teaser trailer shared ahead of the event showed off the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller in greater detail by highlighting parts of it that we’ve already seen before, but it also appears that it’s being shown here in a different color than the white one we’ve seen before. The PlayStation 5 event is scheduled to take place on June 4th at 1 p.m. PDT and will be livestreamed, but exact details about what will be shown there haven’t been shared yet.

There’s been quite a bit of speculation recently that a PlayStation 5 event was coming, and it looks like that’s indeed the case thanks to Sony’s latest announcement. The PlayStation 5 site was previously updated to indicate it’d be having more information to share soon with that update followed by chatter online about a PlayStation 5 event planned for the first week of June, though it wasn’t known when the event would take place.

Sony has yet to announce details of what will be shown during the event. It’s unknown if we’ll get any more of a preview than the teaser trailer above, so be sure to tune into the livestream on June 4th to see what’s happening.

The PlayStation 5 console is set to be released later this year during the holiday season.

