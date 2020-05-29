PS5 Price Hinted at By PlayStation Boss, And It Sounds Pricey

✖

The PS5 price has been hinted at by PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, and it sounds potentially pricey. Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the PS5 reveal event date, and as rumors previously suggested, it's scheduled to go down next week. The aforementioned Ryan also confirmed that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the console is on schedule, as are its exclusive games. Unfortunately, like a precise release date, we still don't have a price point for the console, however, Ryan did hint at the console's cost, and it sounds like it may be more expensive than PlayStation fans think.

According to Ryan, Sony's goal with the PS5 price is not simply being cheap. Doing this would mean sacrificing what makes the PS5 exciting, it's powerful and groundbreaking technology. Rather, Ryan claims that Sony is focused on providing a good value proposition. Again, this doesn't mean coming in with a super low price point, but offering a compelling price point when considering what the console is working with.

“I think the best way that we can address this is by providing the best possible value proposition that we can,” said Ryan while speaking to Games Industry. “I don’t necessarily mean the lowest price. Value is a combination of many things. In our area it means games, it means number of games, depth of games, breadth of games, quality of games, price of games… all of these things and how they avail themselves of the feature set of the platform.”

Many PlayStation fans think this quote from Ryan is setting expectations for a pricier console. As you may remember, this wasn't the language used ahead of the PS4 launch, which released at a $400 price point.

Further, it echoes what Sony has said in the past. Just last year, Sony's Mark Cerny seemingly suggested the console won't be cheap.

Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate. And while it's possible we will get pricing information as part of the event next week, the current batch of reports suggests pricing will not be discussed.

Currently, most industry analysts believe the console will ring in at $500, possibly more. Of course, $500 is a lot of money, especially in the current economy, but when you factor in inflation, it's actually not much more expensive than the PS4.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. You can continue to read more about the console via the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.