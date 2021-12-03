New PS5 Game Stealth Released, Free for Some PS4 Owners

A new PS5 game was stealth released today, and it’s free for some PlayStation users. The PS5 is only a year old, yet it’s already got some great games, like Demon’s Souls Remake, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. That said, a bulk of the games available on PS5 are also available on PS4, including the latest stealth release. Today, publisher FDG Entertainment and developer Game Atelier released Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom on the PS5, a game already available on PS4, and for those that own it on PS4, the PS5 version is free.

Like the PS4 version, the PS5 version of the game isn’t available at retail, only via the PlayStation Store, where it costs $39.99. As for the PS5 version, the aforementioned pair have added DualSense support and upgraded the game to a 4K resolution, which will be displayed at 120 frames per second.

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom debuted back in 2019. It’s unclear how the game performed commercially, but critically it performed quite well, landing with scores ranging from 82 to 87 on Metacritic, depending on the platform.

“A legendary series returns with a grand new adventure,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “Enjoy a colorful action-adventure game made alongside Ryuichi Nishizawa, creator of the original Wonder Boy in Monster World series. Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom borrows the best from the classic series to deliver a fresh, modern adventure with fun gameplay, memorable music, and gorgeous hand-drawn animations. Can Jin save Monster World Kingdom? Help our young hero defeat challenging enemies, discover hidden locations, upgrade powerful equipment, and more!

