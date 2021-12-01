PS5 December Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new PlayStation 5 update has been released by Sony. Unfortunately, for PS5 users, the update doesn’t come with any new features or major improvements, however, there’s likely more to it than meets the eye. If you haven’t turned your PS5 on this morning, you will be greeted with an update the next time you boot it up. If you have booted it up and are wondering what the update does, well you’ve come to the right place.

According to the official patch notes of the update, PS5 system update 21.02-04.50.00, as it’s officially dubbed, “improves system performance.” How it exactly improves system performance, the patch notes don’t say. Typically, when these types of ambiguous updates are released, they include work-in-progress features and improvements that Sony isn’t ready to talk about. That said, so far, dataminers haven’t found anything peculiar or interesting in the files of the new update. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. And of course, if Sony itself divulges anything more about the update itself, we will add whatever it has to say, salient or not.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is, but expect a fairly simple download as the file size should be on the smaller side given that it — seemingly — does nothing major to the console.

