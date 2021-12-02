The Matrix Awakens Leaked

The Matrix Awakens has leaked online ahead of what many assume will be a reveal at The Game Awards 2021 next week. More specifically, The Matrix Awakens; An Unreal Engine 5 Experience has leaked online, courtesy of the PSN, which uploaded “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience” to the backend of PSN as a PS5 game. The title suggests the actual upload is some type of demo or experimental experience more than a fully-fledged game, but for now, this is just an assumption.

Unfortunately, right now, details on what exactly this is are non-existent. Everything above is everything we know about the game/demo/experience. Meanwhile, there’s nothing about the leak that indicates this is a reveal being saved for The Game Awards 2021 on December 9, however, with the final big gaming show of the year — at least that we know of — you’d assume that’s where a new Matrix game announcement would rear its head.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whatever the case, whatever this is, and whenever it is revealed, it’s going to release soon. Games aren’t uploaded to the PSN unless they are close to release. The upload could be for pre-orders, it could be the release of the final product, or it could be, as previously speculated, a demo or slice of a larger game coming in the future. It could be any of these things or something else not being accounted for, but something dubbed The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience is releasing soon, and it likely will be PS5 only, compared to PS4 and PS5, as Unreal Engine 5 is a next-gen engine that the PS4 would have a hard time running.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming and speculate what this leak could be.