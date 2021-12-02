PlayStation Plus Subscribers Furious Over “Disgusting” Free Game

Yesterday, Sony revealed the free PS Plus games PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting for December 2021. Like most months, the lineup for December includes two PS4 games and one PS5 game. The latter, the PS5 game, is Godfall, or more specifically, Godfall: Challenger Edition, a lackluster PS5 launch game that would underwhelm PS Plus subscribers even if there was no funny business involved. However, there is funny business involved. Adding insult to injury is the fact that it’s not the complete version of the game. In other words, for the month of December, PS Plus subscribers are getting two games and a third incomplete game, and they aren’t happy about it.

As the PlayStation Blog notes, “the Challenger Edition focuses on three unique modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials.” What it does not include is the “Godfall and Fire & Darkness campaigns.” It’s unclear why the full game isn’t included, but it’s a decision that has baffled and frustrated subscribers.

“That Godfall edition is pretty scummy on many levels it’s basically a trial version of the game that gives you endgame level and loot when you actually buy the upgrade to play the original campaign it will be too easy,” said onePlayStation fan. “Disgusting. It’s like a trial version of Godfall, now PlayStation Plus gives free demos? Clowns,” added another fan.

“The version of Godfall you get with PlayStation Plus is basically a “trial” version that skips you to the end game. No campaign. Yikes,” added a third PlayStation fan.

“The Challenger Edition focuses on three unique modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. Godfall: Challenger Edition players can upgrade at any time to the Deluxe Edition gaining access to both Godfall and Fire & Darkness campaigns.” https://t.co/ednh3M7diN pic.twitter.com/qvUo37Ht9s — Tom Caswell (@GreatBriTom) December 1, 2021

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have provided any type of explanation for the decision or responded to the backlash it has created. At this point, it seems unlikely this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.