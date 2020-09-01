New PS5 Report May Be Bad News for Console's Release Date

✖

The PS5 is set to release this holiday season. When exactly will it release? We don't know. How much will it cost? We don't know. What's its launch lineup of games? We don't know this either. What we do know is Sony is planning a global release, or at least that's what we thought it was doing. Now, it looks like it won't be doing this at all. Rather, it looks like the PS5 will release first in the United States and Canada, before arriving in other markets later in the year.

The news doesn't come way of Sony's official PR mouth, but a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer uploaded by the official PlayStation YouTube channel. At the end of the video, it's noted the PS5 is releasing this holiday season -- presumably sometime in November -- in the United States and Canada. Right below this, it's noted the console is coming to the "rest of the world" in late 2020.

As for what "late 2020" suggests, who knows. It's expected the PS5 will drop in November 2020, so late 2020 likely refers to a December release. As for why Sony would do this, it would likely be down to a supply issue, which is easy to imagine being a problem given the ongoing pandemic.

Unfortunately, for right now everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the information comes way of a reliable source -- the literal PlayStation YouTube page -- it hasn't been officially confirmed (or denied) by the PR arm of Sony.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season, at least in the North American market. At the moment of publishing, there's no word of a precise release date or a price point. However, the current rumors and reports are we will get both of these questions answered sometime this month.

