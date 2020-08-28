17 New PS5 and Xbox Series X Games Revealed

Over the last 36 hours, not one, not two, but 17 PS5 and Xbox Series X games have been revealed. Some of these games are bigger, more notable releases such as the next Star Wars game and a sequel to one of 2017's best games. However, most of these titles are smaller, more niche releases that won't sell you on a PS5 or Xbox Series X, but will help bolster the games lineup of both consoles. Most of these new games were revealed earlier today at Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live, but a few of them were actually revealed outside of the show. And because there's 17 games, there should be a little something for every type of gamer. Below, you can check out each and every newly announced and revealed PS5 and Xbox Series X. Included is not only a trailer, but information about the game's premise and information about its release.

Little Nightmares II (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: Little Nightmares II is a suspense-adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate; but their journey will not be straightforward as Mono and Six will face a gallery of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares? Release Date: February 11, 2021.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before. Release Date: Spring 2021

Unknown 9 (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: Raised on the streets of Kolkata, India, and haunted by visions of her own death, Haroona struggles to understand her mysterious innate abilities to manipulate the unseen. A mentor soon helps Haroona hone her gifts, teaches her to access the mysterious hidden dimension known as The Fold, and propels her on a journey to unlock the mysteries of this new realm. Release Date: 2021

12 Minutes (Xbox Series X) About: In this interactive thriller, a man's romantic evening with his wife is interrupted by a violent home invasion. The man tries to stop the attacker and gets knocked out only to immediately find himself back to the start of the evening, stuck in a time loop of 12 minutes. He must use the knowledge of what is about to happen to change the outcome and break the loop. The characters are nameless throughout the experience; "the man" is voiced by James McAvoy, "the woman" is voiced by Daisy Ridley, and "the intruder" is voiced by Willem Dafoe. Release Date: 2020

Sonzai (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: Sonzai is an innovative hand-drawn action RPG about life, magic, and relationships. The town of Kumotoshi holds secrets; a new life and new people. What threads bind these people together? What is the true nature of magic? Thrown into a new town, form relationships with people around you. Sonzai is the debut game by trailblazing video game duo 2 Odd Diodes, hailing from Kolkata, India, and published by New York-based Top Hat Studios, Inc. Release Date: 2022

Aragami 2 (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: You are one of the last elite warriors of your kin, the Aragami. Victims of a supernatural affliction that corrodes the body and devours the mind, the Aragami control Shadow Essence—a mystical power which grants the ability to control the shadows. With this power the Aragami carry out their tasks and quests—assignments made all along the valley to ensure the subsistence of the village and to free the Aragami enslaved by the invader armies. Release Date: 2021

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: Blood Bowl III is the video game of fantasy football. A turn-based strategy game inspired by American football in the Warhammer fantasy world where elves, humans, orcs and other creatures fight for the ball with shoulder charges, kicks, punches and weapons of varying degrees of lethality (and legality by the ref). Release Date: 2021

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: The gigantic robot brawler is Mech-ing a super-charged comeback in Override 2: Super Mech League! Seven years after the Xenotypes that invaded Earth have been eradicated, the giant mechs that were once the planet's defenders are now their entertainers in global mech battle leagues. As a new pilot of these repurposed weapons of war, climb the ranks and represent your Club with a tuned-up roster of returning and new mechs, each with their own unique abilities, moves, and super-charged attacks. Override 2: Super Mech League is playable both in single-player and multiplayer campaigns for up to four players locally and online in stages set all over the world. Release Date: Holiday 2020

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: Conquer the Mortal Realms! Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar—a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles. Release Date: 2021

Sword of the Necromancer (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: What would you do to bring back someone you love? Sword of the Necromancer is a dungeon-crawler action RPG with roguelike elements where you can revive your defeated enemies to make them fight alongside you. Turn your foes into allies using the forbidden powers of the Sword of the Necromancer and help Tama reach the dungeon's depths in order to gain enough power to bring Koko back from the dead. Gather a little army of monsters, equip yourself with weapons and relics, and level up to take on the guardians that stand between you and your objective. Release Date: 2020

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: A brand new take on the genre, developed by the creators of the acclaimed Bridge Constructor: Portal. Prepare for the ultimate mashup experience! Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures. Team up with fan-favorite characters like Daryl, Michonne, and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series. Use movable level objects, explosives, and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety. Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity. Release Date: 2020

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: Japan's beloved puzzle game series Puyo Puyo and the world-renowned Tetris game franchise have teamed up again to deliver even more Puyo-popping and Tetrimino-clearing fun in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. Release Date: 2021

Nour: Play With Your Food About: Nour: Play With Your Food is an interactive exploration into the aesthetics of food and drink. Nour—as in nourish—refuses to adhere to traditional goals or objectives; you're free to play with your food however you see fit, whether that be making a mess, or assembling the bowl of ramen of your dreams! Relive those childhood memories of fiddling with your food, without the all-too-real mess to clean up afterwards. Once you've created your in-game masterpiece, you can enter photo mode, and live out the food blogger's dream, taking pictures and video of your dish for the scathing eyes of social media to judge! Release Date: TBA

Lost at Sea (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: Lost At Sea is a game about life. A game about every one of us and the incredible adventure we all take part in. Set on a beautiful island, where every biome represents a phase of life, you will explore your surroundings and solve riddles to reclaim your memories, while the fear of death is hunting you, trying to take you to the other side before you have tasted life. In the end, this is a game about the things you want to remember, the things you wish for and life as a whole. What are the most important moments of your life? Release Date: 2020

Ova Magica (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: Experience a colorful farm game inspired by the classics! Train cute blob creatures, take care of your farm and make friends with the people of Clover Town. Release Date: 2022

Hyper Team Racoon (PS5 and Xbox Series X) About: Hyper Team Recon is an adorable 3D platformer about three aliens and their adventure across Earth! Three energetic aliens—Ember, Penny, and Lite—are tasked by their commander to travel to Earth in order to learn more about the lifeforms inhabiting the planet, using their species unique morphing abilities to disguise themselves as girls in order to keep a low profile, but after the trio get split up and stranded on Earth after their ship crashes, they will each have to traverse through a variety of levels and locations full of platforming, puzzles, and combat! Release Date: 2022