Don’t Miss Out on This Huge Open World Game That’s Skyrim Meets Minecraft

We’ve come a long way since the likes of Minecraft and Skyrim were all the rage, but we’re still looking back on them with great admiration and fondness, looking for something to fill the gap they left behind. Unfortunately, new open-world games feel like a somewhat rare breed, especially those that can stand toe-to-toe with some of the greats. While a handful of indies have attempted to fill the void, and Crimson Desert wants to be the de facto experience, there are basically no games that combine the best aspects of those aforementioned games.

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Well, that was until recently, when a truly huge open-world game that blends the destructible sandbox of Minecraft with the RPG adventuring was released into Early Access. Those looking for the greatest open-world games may have overlooked this title, in large part due to it being stuck on PC, at least for the time being. However, it is soon to launch into 1.0, bringing with it a whole host of new features as well as the much-requested console ports. That game is Enshrouded, and it may just be the perfect follow-up to both Skyrim and Minecraft we’ve all been looking for.

Enshrouded Is A Sprawling Open-World RPG Well Worth Playing

Image Courtesy of Keen Games GmbH

I’ll be completely transparent: when Enshrouded first came out, I had absolutely no interest in playing it. My fondness for the survival crafting genre is about as great as my love of sports (which is to say non-existent), and I don’t have nearly enough friends to play something that is advertised as supporting up to 16 people in multiplayer. However, over time, through seeing the game’s stunning screenshots, the sprawling open world, and the repeated comparisons to Skyrim, I relented a little and began to pay a little more heed. I’m glad I did, as while Enshrouded does contain elements of the survival crafting genre and is indeed one of the best co-op RPGs, there’s plenty to enjoy as a solo RPG-enthusiast than I gave it credit.

Enshrouded really does live up to the Minecraft and Skyrim comparisons so liberally attributed to it. There’s a gorgeous, feature-rich open-world to explore, packed with enemies to fight, dungeons to delve deep within, and loot to uncover, that can be completely moulded to your liking. While it doesn’t adopt the same blocky visual aesthetic as Minecraft or its successors, Enshrouded still gives players complete freedom over how they shape the world they’re in. The tools to build entire settlements, castles, and communities exist within Enshrouded, so long as you have the imagination for it, of course. It never fails to astound me how drastically one can transform even the most barren of wastelands in Enshrouded into beautiful, thriving cities. It is miraculous.

However, I lack the patience and imagination to create such majestic structures. Fortunately, as aforementioned, there’s plenty to do beyond that. You’ll still need to engage with these systems to an extent (they are core to its foundation, after all), but there’s plenty to the RPG side of Enshrouded that will keep you entertained for hours. As the game has progressed through its Early Access phase, it has begun to feel more and more akin to the sprawling open-world RPGs like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and that is why I find myself returning to it time and time again. The fact that there is multiplayer on top of it is frankly a delightful bonus I one day look forward to enjoying.

Enshrouded 1.0 Launches Later This Year

Image Courtesy of Keen Games GmbH

Enshrouded is absolutely worth the price of admission right now if you’re keen to experience what it has to offer before its 1.0 release. However, many fan-requested features are coming to Enshrouded with its final update in the Fall of 2026, so it is understandable to wait until then. This is especially true of those who want to experience it on console, as those ports aren’t happening until it hits 1.0. Regardless of when you choose to play it, I can guarantee you’ll love Enshrouded, especially if you enjoyed Skyrim and Minecraft.

I have so many fond memories of playing both Minecraft and Skyrim as a child. Growing up, those kinds of experiences were few and far between, so they had a much greater impact than even the likes of Crimson Desert do now. I remember the countless sessions playing Minecraft with friends, some of which were in total silence as we hyper-fixated on whatever terrible build we were creating, and the rest were enjoyed in laughter as we battled mobs and desperately attempted to avoid blowing up our hard work. I also remember the many hours I spent in awe of Skyrim, of its world, the tiny, minute details that most probably didn’t care about or notice. Both of these games brought me so much joy growing up, but now they feel all too familiar, their once blisteringly bright luster a dull, faded sheen.

Now, the only way I find true joy in Minecraft or Skyrim is through listening to their soundtracks. They’re evocative in a way that their gameplay simply isn’t anymore. Those servers with the terrible builds lie dormant, the friendships lost to time. Skyrim’s world feels like home now, the cracks, peeling wallpaper, and occasional spot of mould all becoming visible in the morning light. It is a shame, but such is the curse of time. I mention all of this because, despite my initial lack of interest, nestled within Enshrouded is a spark of what these games once offered me.

I’m far too jaded now to truly feel the same sense of awe and wonder, but Enshrouded does just about get it out of me, which means for everyone else, this really will deliver that sense of adventure, fun, and joy we all felt growing up. I don’t want to oversell it too much; it is, after all, a video game and thus prone to flaws. However, I suspect that those of you who’ve been longing for the childlike wonder of discovering a new world, uncovering its secrets, messing around with friends, and letting your imagination run wild will fall deeply in love with Enshrouded. I know I did, even when it felt like I never could.

Will you be trying out Enshrouded when it launches into 1.0? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!