Did PlayStation Just Tease The PS5 For The First Time?

We know that Sony and Microsoft are both working on next-gen systems, but neither have officially revealed anything yet, and the former has been especially tight-lipped about what will presumably be the PS5.

That said, some PlayStation fans think Sony may have just teased the PS5 for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment sent out a free holiday PS4 theme to a large number of PlayStation users.

“We wanted to thank you, the PlayStation community, for a glorious 2018,” wrote Sony at the time. “Together we’ve embarked on new journeys, battled heroic fights, and saved the world. The power of play is what brings us together.”

But what does this free PS4 theme have to do with a tease for PS5? Well, according to some, it’s in the theme that said tease is hiding.

The discovery was made by Mike Peterson over on Twitter, who points out that the “S” in “Holidays” and the “S” in PlayStation are different. More specifically, while the former looks like your standard S, the latter doesn’t look like an S at all, but a 5.

HOOLLLDDDD UPP. Look at the S in “Holidays.”

Now look at the S in “PlayStation.” Did @PlayStation just low key announce the PS5 in their holiday theme??? pic.twitter.com/8rfFUjao41 — Mike Peterson (@bmikeyp) December 18, 2018

Is this a tease for PS5? I don’t know. Peterson is definitely correct in his observation: that’s a 5 not a S in “PlayStation.” And what else could this be a tease of if not the PS5? Some have pointed out this is the 5th holiday season for the PS4, but this isn’t true, it’s actually the 6th. So, that simple explanation is out the window. And that’s really the only other explanation that has been provided. In other words, it seems like it’s actually the first tease of PS5, and a very subtle one on that.

Whatever the case, hopefully 2019 isn’t just more teasing and rumors and reports of a PS5, but some actual concrete information. But with the system not potentially releasing until 2020, it may not be revealed next year. After all, the PS4 was revealed and shipped in the same year.