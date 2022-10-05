New PS5 Console Update Available Now

Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.

As of this moment, system update version 22.02-06.00.01 has become downloadable on PS5. All in all, this patch doesn't do a whole lot as Sony has described it as a patch that simply "improves system performance." Updates like this have become incredibly common over the years with the PS5, so it's not necessarily a shock to see that this is merely a stabilization patch and not much else. Still, Sony must have found ways to slightly improve the PS5 in some capacity which is why this new software is being pushed out in the first place.

In all likelihood, this PS5 update is further looking to improve and stabilize the last major patch for the console that arrived roughly a month ago. Early in September, PlayStation released the version 22.02-06.00.00 update for PS5 which added 1440p video output, changes to the Game Library, and a handful of other features. It seems feasible that this console update may have had some small errors, which is why it has now been followed up by today's new firmware.

Although the PS5 has largely been well-received by fans, the console's dashboard has been something that many have continued to criticize at times. In fact, Sony has recently been incorporating features that were previously seen on PS4 into PS5 in recent months. Whether or not this trend continues in the future remains to be seen, but there's still certainly room for growth with the platform.

Have you noticed any new changes for yourself with the PS5 since the release of this update? And how do you feel about the PS5 overall at this point in time? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.