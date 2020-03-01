PS5 and Xbox Series X’s Best Features Have Reportedly Not Been Revealed Yet

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X apparently still have plenty more features to reveal, and it’s these unrevealed features that have developers excited about the capabilities of the next-gen consoles. Last week, Microsoft revealed a slew of new Xbox Series X features, alongside the reveal of the console’s specs. Meanwhile, Sony has hardly revealed anything about the PS5. However, what it has revealed — combined with everything the Xbox Series X has revealed — has many PlayStation and Xbox gamers excited for the future. That said, apparently the best has yet to come.

During a recent interview with Digital Foundry, 4A Games CTO, Oles Shishkovstov, suggested that it’s the unrevealed features of the two consoles that has him most excited. In case you don’t know, 4A Games are the makers of the Metro series, one of the most graphically impressive video games series out there. In other words, if 4A Games is excited about what’s still to come from the pair of consoles, well it suggests both are packing some serious heat.

“I am more excited for not yet publicly revealed things,” said Shishkovstov, who unfortunately didn’t break NDA and disclose any further details.

That said, Shishkovstov did tease that they’ve been messing around with the consoles, and so far, the results have been spectacular.

“We are fully into ray tracing, dropping old-school codepath/techniques completely,” said Shishkovstov. “Internally we experimented a lot and with spectacular results so far. You will need to wait to see what we implement into our future projects.”

Of course, we should be hearing more about the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s mystery features soon. Both consoles are scheduled to start mass production this spring, which will prompt both to talk about their products at greater volume, length, and detail.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word on how much either will cost, though it looks like the PS5 will ring in at $500.

