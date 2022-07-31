Sony Shares Promising Update for PS5 Stock

Sony has shared a promising new update regarding future stock of the PlayStation 5. Even though Sony's latest video game console has been out for almost two years, it remains incredibly difficult to purchase a unit. Unless you happen to be at the ready when a retailer has a new restock of the PS5, chances are high that you haven't been able to buy one otherwise. Fortunately, if you're still on the hunt for a PS5 for yourself, it sounds like it could be getting a tad easier to buy the console in the coming months.

During a recent conference call going over sales data from the past quarter, Sony talked about the PS5 and the performance of PlayStation as a brand overall. While looking back at how sales for the video game brand have been going, Sony also looked ahead to the future as well and informed investors about what it expects in the coming months. In short, CFO Hiroki Totoki said that the stock of the PS5 should be greatly improved in the final months of 2022, primarily thanks to an "improvement in component supply." Because of this, it stands to reason that the average person's ability to buy the PS5 should be that much easier as we approach the end of the year.

The only downside about this whole situation is that as we get closer to the holidays, the demand for the PS5 will surely be increasing as well. Even if Sony has more stock to sell to customers, the PS5 will again be one of the most-requested items on many holiday wishlists in 2022. As such, it will surely continue to be pretty hard to buy the hardware. Compared to 2020 and 2021, though, it stands to reason that getting a PS5 should be a bit of an easier feat to accomplish.

Do you find new hope in this message from Sony regarding the forthcoming availability of the PS5? Or have you already been able to buy the console for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

