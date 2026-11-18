With Grand Theft Auto 6 finally arriving on November 19, fans don’t have long to wait before they can jump into Leonida, but PlayStation 5 players have one more thing to check off their list first. Sony has issued a new PS5 system software update that players must download before they can play GTA 6. Although console updates are nothing unusual, the timing makes this one particularly important for those who plan to play GTA 6. Anyone planning to play at midnight should make sure their PS5 is updated beforehand, rather than spending launch day waiting for a download.

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The last thing any player wants is to have to download a system update when trying to boot up GTA 6 for the first time. This is especially true for those who have preloaded the game or taken time off from work to play it. However, having the game installed doesn’t necessarily mean the system update has been downloaded and it is best to verify this ahead of time. Be sure to check your console’s system software now to see if you need to update.

The latest PS5 firmware update is available now and it is required before being able to play Grand Theft Auto 6. The update is approximately 1.2GB, making it relatively small and should go through quickly. Still, any delay on November 19th means less time playing GTA 6. According to Sony’s patch notes, the update introduces security fixes to the PS5 system software. However, the company hasn’t explained why this particular update is mandatory for GTA 6.

This is the third PS5 firmware update released within a month making the matter more curiosity. The updates did occur around times there were reports of hackers attempting to bypass the PS5’s security protections. This could be for increased security, especially around such a large release, but Sony have not confirmed this.

Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI. Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19. — PlayStation Support US (@PS_Support_US) November 18, 2026

Fortunately, installing the update is straightforward. The update is found in the Settings menu, particularly in the System tab. From there, simply open the System Software tab and verify there are no available updates or go ahead and update your console via the System Software Update and Settings button. If you have automatic system updates enabled, the update may already be installed. Still, it is highly recommended to check just to be safe.

It’s worth emphasizing that this is a PS5 system update, not a separate Grand Theft Auto 6 patch. Players who have already downloaded the game will still need the latest firmware before launching it. With the game launching tomorrow, there is only a single day to update your console to prepare for GTA 6.