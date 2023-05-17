Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ Premiere Date Reportedly Revealed

Star Wars: Ahsoka's Disney+ premiere has reportedly been revealed, and it is August 31st!

The Ahsoka release date was spotted over on the Disney Movie Insiders page, which has now been deleted since reports about the release date started circulating on social media. It was revealed as Star Wars Celebration 2023 that Ahsoka would premiere on Disney+ sometime in late summer, with August floated as the release date window. Well, August 31st definitely honors that promise – if only barely.

It's a nice release date spread for Disney+: Marvel's Secret Invasion will have its six-episode run from June 21st – July 26th; Disney learned several times over last year that flooding Disney+ with Marvel and Star Wars TV series at the same time wasn't a helpful tactic – quite the opposite, in fact. So, letting things breathe for a month makes sense, as late-coming Marvel fans will be catching up on Secret Invasion's twists and turns, just as the hype for the movie it leads into (The Marvels) will be building before its November release.

By the time Ahsoka arrives, viewers will be just hungry enough for late-summer/back-to-school content like a major Star Wars event series. And, from what we're hearing, Ahsoka will definitely be that, if nothing else...

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Ahsoka is being done by Star Wars Animated universe guru Dave Filoni – a pivotal series leading into Filoni's Mandalorian Universe event film, which will bring the characters of The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka together. The threat that these Star Wars heroes will be facing is the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a long-lost Imperial leader who is hailed as the 'Heir to the Empire' after Palpatine's seeming death.

Star Wars Rebels ended with Thrawn and Ezra being lost in the unknown regions of the galaxy, after Ezra used his considerable Force powers to commune with hyperspace whales, which

Star Wars: Ahsoka Cast

(Photo: Lucasfilm / Disney+)

The cast of Ahsoka will feature Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Star Wars Rebels heroine Sabine Wren (making her live-action debut). The cast will also feature Eman Esfandi as Rebels' Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan, David Tennant as Huyang, and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Dave Filoni serves as a producer and writer and will also direct multiple episodes, including the Ahsoka premiere.

Star Wars: Ahsoka will start streaming on Disney+ on August 31st.