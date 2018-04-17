PUBG Codename: Savage Second Round of Testing Brings Major Changes, Three New Areas

The second wave of testing is now live for PUBG on Steam for players to dive right in and test out the new map for themselves. Since this isn’t the first time that the Codename: Savage map is available to try out, the team decided to make quite a few changes to the way the game operates, while also providing a few new areas to make the second runthrough even more enticing.

If you haven’t already checked it out, this is what you need to know about getting in on the action:

OPENS: Mon, April 16, 6pm PDT / Tues, April 17, 3am CEST / April 17, 10am KST

CLOSES: Wed, April 18, 6pm PDT / Tues, April 19, 3am CEST / April 19, 10am KST

Don’t already have access? Click here to get a code.

As far as what’s new, both the red zones and the blue zones saw a few major tweaks, as well as spawn balance changes, new areas to explore on the map, and much, much more. To see what’s new, and what’s different, check out the full patch notes for the test server below:

The redzone’s size and duration have both been decreased.

A new feature enables the bluezone to calculate and adjust its waiting time based on the number of players left alive.

Grenades now spawn more often.

The strongest scope which can be obtained from care packages is now the 8x scope.

Total numbers of boats spawned has been decreased, but boats now spawn more predictably along the towns near the sea.

Map Changes

Three new areas added:

Banyan Grove

Abandoned Quarry

Docks Improved object placement on bridges to better facilitate movement. Improved the surrounding terrain to make it easier to climb up to the land from the river. Some hard-to-see doors are now more visible (less dark).



Dynamic weather now changes in real time throughout each match (it used to change just once during each match).

Wet ground now looks less shiny.

Improved issue of hearing footsteps late or from incorrect locations.

Rain sounds have been slightly increased

A seaside ambient sound effect has now been implemented.

An inland swamp ambient sound effect has now been implemented.

Minimap grid marking has been adjusted to match the smaller map size.

We improved an issue causing the blood effect to block the player’s sight after getting hit in FPP mode.

We fixed an issue causing boats to not consume gas while driving.

We fixed an issue causing Savage’s world map and minimap to look blurry.

Fixed an issue which sometimes prevented players from moving immediately after using the item quantity pop up menu.

We fixed an issue causing the minimap to show as blank when viewing the Death Cam.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused players to take no damage when exiting a moving vehicle.

Killer Spectating mode now works properly even when the killer died shortly after killing the viewing player.

The camera should now function properly after players are knocked out by fall damage.

We fixed an issue causing the blood effect to not up properly when shooting other players.