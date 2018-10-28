‘PUBG’ Granny Wins Her First Chicken Dinner

A PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds player aptly named GrannyGottaGun shared a video of her first battle royale win after she and her partners survived until the end of a round.

GrannyGottaGun has several hundred followers on Twitch and often streams herself playing PUBG with many different videos going up within the past few weeks. In one of those videos, she claimed herself a victory and titled her video “Surviving to eat my first chicken dinner!” before sharing it on Twitch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The match ended with her and her teammate ending up just outside of Quarry on the Sanhok map, the two housed inside a shelter as the circle closed in around them. Just one other player remained with her partner offering words of encouragement to say that they could take the last opponent since the other player had to come inside to avoid the damage from the circle.

In the end, it was her teammate that was able to eliminate the final player and secure the win, the end screen showing that no kills had been secured that game by GrannyGottaGun. A win’s a win though, and she even joked in the video about only getting five hit points.

“I got five whole hit points the whole game,” she joked. “But I lived. Do you realize this is the first chicken dinner I’ve lived in? I made it all the way to the end.”

GrannyGottaGun also took to Reddit to share news of her accomplishment by posting the same video there. In a post submitted to the PUBATTLEGROUNDS subreddit, she submitted her video and told everyone that she’d never even played video games prior to picking up PUBG.

“I’m just an old lady trying to keep up with you boys,” GrannyGottaGun said on Reddit when she submitted the video below. “It might not seem much, but I’ve finally survived to the end of a game for the first time ever. I never played games before PUBG, so this really meant a lot to me.”

GrannyGottaGun’s videos get a range of views, sometimes in the thousands and some not breaking double-digits, but the clip of her taking home her first chicken dinner has already been viewed over 50,000 times since it was uploaded. She’s dipped into Ring of Elysium once, according to her Twitch videos, but she primarily sticks to playing PUBG other than that one time.

You can watch GrannyGottaGun play PUBG on Twitch here through her channel.

[PCGamesN]