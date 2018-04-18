PUBG Leak Reveals Armored Vehicles for Next Event

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground players have been getting down on the recently added Event Modes now included in the game, and so far they have been pretty impressive. We’ve had Tequila Sunrise, and the most recent War Mode that added respawns but ultimately became a Death Match. Now, however, it’s time to look at what’s next and thanks to one resourceful fan, we’ve got an idea of what the upcoming Event will have to offer.

A dataminer took to the Reddit boards to reveal some interesting findings within the latest datafiles for the game itself. With their findings, they uncovered the armored UAZ that is found in the new 4×4 Savage map testing server, though a Community Manager for the battle royale title has since revealed that they will be featured in an upcoming Event Mode. You can see the 3D model of the vehicle below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

PUBG – Armored UAZ by Skin-Tracker on Sketchfab

Not to be confused with a simple reskin, this is an entirely new vehicle which could potentially be a huge game changer in the next event coming down the pipeline. The most recent Limited Time Event, War Mode, ended on April 15, and the second wave of testing the new map is going on now, so we expect an official reveal of the next Event to be revealed here soon. Though the Community Manager did note that this will be in the next Mode, it’s always a solid idea to wait for that 100% confirmed official announcement.

In other PUBG news, today is the last day to check out the new map, Codename: Savage. Here’s what you need to know to participate before the testing period ends:

OPENS: Mon, April 16, 6pm PDT / Tues, April 17, 3am CEST / April 17, 10am KST

CLOSES: Wed, April 18, 6pm PDT / Tues, April 19, 3am CEST / April 19, 10am KST

Don’t already have access? Click here to get a code.

As far as what’s new, both the red zones and the blue zones saw a few major tweaks, as well as spawn balance changes, new areas to explore on the map, and much, much more. To see what’s new, and what’s different, check out the full patch notes for the test server below:

The redzone’s size and duration have both been decreased.

A new feature enables the bluezone to calculate and adjust its waiting time based on the number of players left alive.

Grenades now spawn more often.

The strongest scope which can be obtained from care packages is now the 8x scope.

Total numbers of boats spawned has been decreased, but boats now spawn more predictably along the towns near the sea.

Map Changes

Three new areas added:

Banyan Grove

Abandoned Quarry

Docks Improved object placement on bridges to better facilitate movement. Improved the surrounding terrain to make it easier to climb up to the land from the river. Some hard-to-see doors are now more visible (less dark).



Dynamic weather now changes in real time throughout each match (it used to change just once during each match).

Wet ground now looks less shiny.

Improved issue of hearing footsteps late or from incorrect locations.

Rain sounds have been slightly increased

A seaside ambient sound effect has now been implemented.

An inland swamp ambient sound effect has now been implemented.

Minimap grid marking has been adjusted to match the smaller map size.

We improved an issue causing the blood effect to block the player’s sight after getting hit in FPP mode.

We fixed an issue causing boats to not consume gas while driving.

We fixed an issue causing Savage’s world map and minimap to look blurry.

Fixed an issue which sometimes prevented players from moving immediately after using the item quantity pop up menu.

We fixed an issue causing the minimap to show as blank when viewing the Death Cam.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused players to take no damage when exiting a moving vehicle.

Killer Spectating mode now works properly even when the killer died shortly after killing the viewing player.

The camera should now function properly after players are knocked out by fall damage.

We fixed an issue causing the blood effect to not up properly when shooting other players.