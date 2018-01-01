PUBG Team Wants To Make Movies And More Based On The Game

2017 was a big year for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG, as they swept up the online gaming community into a whirlwind of chicken dinners, records smashed, and a revival to the battle royale genre that players can’t seem to get enough of. Now that the game is out of Early Access on Steam, and available for Xbox One players, it’s time to look to the future of the brand – and the team over at PUBG Corp are doing just that.

The winner, winner crew has already stated that they are doing what they can to get the game over onto the PlayStation 4, but apparently their plans extend beyond silly console exclusivity – they want to take over the Movie-verse as well. Now that the game has surpassed 3 million concurrent players, PUBG Corp CEO Chang Han Kim is looking towards the field of cartoons and movies to take their franchise to the next level. Could we even be seeing a PUBG comic book?

In an interview with InvenGlobal, Kim had this to say:

“I’d like PUBG to become a universal media franchise based on the game. We want to take part in diverse industries including Esports, movies, drama, cartoons, animation, and more. In fact, we received a couple of love calls from a number of developers in Hollywood and Netflix. Our dream is to build a new game-based culture through various ways like this, and have the lead of that culture.”

With the way that Netflix is churning out unsuspecting hits, and videogame’s place in pop culture is at an all time high – it’s not crazy to think that this could be a very real possibility. We can’t imagine extensive novels, but the few fan-made live action adaptations were hilarious enough to make us think twice before shutting this idea down right off of the bat. We wonder if Fortnite will do a cartoon next?

PUBG is available now for Xbox One and Steam’s PC.