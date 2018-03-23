To celebrate PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds one year anniversary, the game’s Creative Director Brendan “PLAYERUNKNOWN” Greene and CEO of PUBG Corporation and Executive Producer CH Kim, have released a special new “thank you” video that notably reveals the game’s upcoming new 4X4 tropical-themed map for the very first time.

As you may know, the new map is notably one-quarter the size of the game’s two existing maps – Erangel and Mirarmar, which are 8×8 km, and has previously been showcased via concept art a few weeks back, but this marks the first time we get to see what it actually looks like in game.

Given that the map is much smaller, it should provide more intense and faster paced matches, at least that’s the hope.Upon announcement, many speculated the map was response to the success of Fortnite, which features a smaller map, and faster matches as a result, while PUBG matches have a tendency to be a solid time investment.

According to the video, PUBG Corporation’s idea with the new map is to get it into player’s hands much earlier, and thus design it more with player feedback and criticism in mind and release it as “best as it can be.” As for when exactly players will be able to get their hands on it, well pretty soon actually: it’s poised to arrive for test server players sometime in early April. When it will arrive for everybody, hasn’t been divulged.

As for the rest of the video, it takes a look back at the early days of the game, including its first year on the market. It also proceeds to thank the community, noting that features like the first-person only mode only was implemented so quickly because of player feedback. And of course, the video took time to thank all of the game’s content creators on Twitch and YouTube, who have aided in propelling it to the top of the industry in terms of popularity.

PUBG is currently available on Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices. In other recent and related news, PUBG notably was surpassed for the first time ever by its biggest competitor, Fortnite, last month in sales.