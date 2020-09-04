PUBG Is Working on Adding a Long-Awaited Game Mode

✖

PUBG Corp. has now confirmed to players that it’s working on adding Ranked Solos to the game, a mode that’s long been requested by the community. A release date for the mode hasn’t been announced yet and there’s still a chance the mode might not end up coming to the game since the creators have only said they’re “actively working” on making the request a reality. More information about the new game mode is expected to be shared soon whenever it’s available.

An update from the PUBG Support Twitter account shared the latest on PUBG Corp.’s plans to add a Ranked Solo mode to PUBG. The developers acknowledged the many requests for a Ranked Solo mode that have come from the community since the ranked playlists were first added and said that methods of implementing the mode are being looked at.

“Since Ranked Mode was introduced to PUBG, many of you have been asking for the addition of Ranked Solos,” the latest update from PUBG Corp. began. “We want you to know that we’ve heard your request loud and clear and are actively working on the best way to add Ranked Solo without harming the health of other queues and modes. We will keep you updated when more information is available but wanted to provide an update here first.”

Announcement on our intentions to add Ranked Solo mode pic.twitter.com/tzXnDnVkag — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) September 3, 2020

The update on PUBG’s potential Ranked Solo mode addresses two request from the community at once: The introduction of the mode itself and the topic of healthy queues for other game modes. While players have indeed been requesting Ranked Solo as another game mode, adding too many game modes like this one runs the risk of fragmenting the community into different playlists even more, thus impacting the quality of games and matchmaking times. How the Ranked Solo mode will be added without negatively impacting other modes remains to be seen, but it sounds like we won’t have to wait too long to hear more about the plans.