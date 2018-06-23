PUBG Sanhok Map and Event Pass Now Live

It’s finally here! After months of testing and changes, the third – more tropical – map Sanhok is now available to all on Steam. In addition, Bluehole’s own take on Fortnite’s Battle Pass, simply called Event Pass, is also now live!

According to the dev’s most recent Steam Blog post, “At the same time, we’ve just released our first ever Event Pass, a special bundle of missions and rewards that runs for the four weeks after Sanhok’s release. Event Pass: Sanhok is available now for purchase on Steam and in the in-game store.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new map and how it differs from its previous beta version:

Sanhok is 4km x 4km map (one fourth the size of Erangel or Miramar). Although games tend to end a little more quickly on this tiny island, battles are still massive. Every game still features 100 players.

Certain settings have been customized specifically for Sanhok to better fit its unique design. Details are below.

Performance

Faraway players and vehicles aren’t rendered the same way on Sanhok, resulting in some server performance improvements.

Gameplay

Weather in Sanhok changes dynamically. Players can throw apples while waiting to board the plane in the in-game lobby.

Redzone

The redzone is smaller and shorter-lasting on Sanhok. The center of the redzone appears outside of the playzone (the white circle). This means players are more at risk when outside of the playzone.

Bluezone

Bluezone on Sanhok has shorter waiting times and longer travel times. The bluezone is also dynamic. It checks remaining player numbers before deciding the next circle, adjusting the waiting time and travel time accordingly (this doesn’t affect circle size).

Spawn Balance

The item spawn rules have been customized on Sanhok to get you equipped for battle faster.

ARs, SMGs, and DMRs are spawned more often. The total item spawn rate has been increased 5% compared to that found in the fourth round of Sanhok testing. 8x scopes and 15x scopes don’t spawn on Sanhok. However, they may still be obtained from care packages.



As far as the event pass goes, “This first Event Pass is all about celebrating the launch of Sanhok, so it includes an item set that fits the map Sanhok thematically. The Event Pass will last for about four weeks, and it includes dozens of missions, including daily missions, weekly missions, and Sanhok-specific missions. By completing missions and leveling up, you’ll unlock rewards. These rewards won’t be tradable or marketable, so only those of you who really earn them will get to show them off in-game.”

You can learn more about what the Event Pass adds to the game right here!