PUBG: Sanhok Testing Now Live, Here’s What’s New

The fourth testing period for PUBG’s third map, Sanhok, is now live and brings with it significant changes for PlayerUnknown’s Battleground players. From overhaul performance upgrades, to significant balance changes, even additional set dressings – here’s what you need to know about the latest patch!
Testing Schedule:
- OPENS: May 31, 7pm PDT / June 1, 4am CEST / June 1, 11am KST
- CLOSES: June 4, 4am PDT / June 4, 1pm CEST / June 4, 8pm KST
Available Queues:
- Both TPP and FPP are available in all queues
- NA, EU, AS : Solo/Duo/Squad
Full Patch Notes:Performance
- The performance improvements from PC 1.0 Update #14 have been applied to PUBG: Experimental Server as well.
- Improvements have been made to throwables (frag grenades, stun grenad and molotovs)
- For the details, please see PC 1.0 Update #14
- Adjusted item spawn balance.
- Overall item spawn rate increased by 3%.
- Weapon attachment spawn rate increased by 3%.
- Vertical grip, angle grip, thumb grip, half grip, and light grip spawn rates increased by more than double.
- M24 will no longer appear in care packages. It now spawns in the world (see the update #14 notes for more details).
- Adjusted bluezone balance.
- Decreased moving speed of the last three bluezone in Sanhok
- Slightly increased waiting time of the dynamic bluezone
- Overall playtime increased by approximately 50 sec
- Increased the wait time of the final circle from 30 to 60 seconds
- For performance reasons, the waiting area before each match starts will be spread out across three locations
- Increased the amount of throwable apples from 10 to 20
- You can now toggle the new HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) sound feature in the options menu (for opponent’s gunshot sounds only). The feature, which simulates fully three dimensional sound even for two-channel stereo headphones, was explained in greater detail in our dev blog last week.
- Reduced the volume of the care package airplane.
Environmental Set Dressing
- Our towns are showing new signs of life! Towns now have been giving a new pass of environmental set dressing.
- Thai-style rock walls are now spread across the map. These aren’t the final, polished assets, but we wanted to get them in early. Try climbing up them and let us know how you feel about them!
Resort, Cave, and Ruins Improvements
- We’ve added additional set dressing, material work to these areas.
- Removed grenade cooking animation and sound when throwing apple at starting area before match starts.
- Fixed an issue where apples at starting area turned black
- Fixed an issue of infinite loading and stuck in black screen when entering the match
- Sometimes in FPP, if the player was vaulting at the time when the game starts, the player doesn’t get on board in the plane and instead flies straight to the final destination of the plane. (Yes, still, again)
- When using the Death Cam, sometimes players disappear or weapons become invisible.
- Sometimes in spectate mode or Death Cam, scopes are visible, but scope mesh isn’t.
- Sometimes other players appear as zombies.
- Sometimes the bluezone indicator on the minimap gets temporarily out of sync.
Don’t forget to check out the new map before it officially goes live on Steam later this Summer! The testing periods are only available for a limited amount of time, so don’t miss out!