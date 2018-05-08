PUBG Temporarily Turning Off Personal Item Trades

The developer team behind the popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) decided to clue players in on why they are temporarily turning off personal trade items. They also go into explaining exactly what this featured offered and how it’s currently being exploited.

“Starting today,” opened up Bluehold on the PUBG Steam page, “we’re going to temporarily turn off access to “personal trades” for all PUBG items.”Some context: Normally, players can trade items using either the “Market trade” or “Personal trade” features. “Market trade” lets you sell items through the Steam market system. “Personal trade’” is supposed to allow friends to trade items without any costs attached.”

“Recently,” they added “we’ve seen a few cases of players using the personal trade function to sell items using third party sites. This is essentially an abuse of the system. To prevent this, we’re temporarily turning off personal trades while we search for a better solution. Once we figure out a way to prevent abuse, the restriction will be lifted.”

It’s a shame that this continues to be an issue, but it’s in no way a new one. The exploit of gaming markets is by no means anything new in the online gaming world, though it does continue to be a problem and eventually ends up affecting all players. No word on when the feature will be turned back on, but we’re hoping that they can find a way to simmer down the amount of players taking advantage of the system.

In other PUBG news, did you see that the War Mode was pulled shortly after going live? Here’s what you need to know:

The official PUBG Help Twitter provided this update to players:

“PC Players: The emergency maintenance is now complete. Unfortunately, we’ve had to prematurely end this week’s event mode, as it was found to be the cause of recent server instability. Our engineers are working hard to ensure this problem doesn’t occur in the future.”

This means that players only had less than 24 hours to try out the new War Mode for themselves and the cut off was before the weekend could start. It’s understandable to pull it though, if the servers were that unstable it’s better to pull them down than to provide a totally broken experience and turn players away from Event Modes all together. Still, with season 4 of Fortnite garnering so much praise, we hope that the team at Bluehole has something in mind to compensate players.