Quake Champions Is Now Permanently Free-To-Play

Today during the QuakeCon 2018 Keynote, publisher Bethesda and developer id Software announced that Quake Champions – which is currently available on PC – is going to free-to-play and staying that way.

To accompany the news, the developer also released a brand-new trailer of the game, which you can check out above.

Why Bethesda and co. opted to change the payment model of the game isn’t quite clear, but it’s likely a response to its middling reception or the changing landscape of multiplayer games, or perhaps a bit of both.

Quake Champions released on PC via Steam Early Access last August, and has failed to garner considerable traction despite being the newest entry in one of the most beloved multiplayer series of yesteryear.

At the moment, Quake Champions is poised to release later this year. You can read more about it below:

Developed by id Software, in conjunction with Saber Interactive, Quake Champions is a return to the frenetic, fast-paced competition that established Quake as the originator of the multiplayer shooter genre more than 20 years ago. Quake Champions delivers the dark mythos of the first Quake combined with the groundbreaking multiplayer mayhem of Quake III Arena with a major modern twist – Champions. These fierce warriors each wield unique attributes and abilities, enabling players to compete in their own distinctive style, while adding an additional layer of strategy to the game.

Key Features

The Next Great Quake Multiplayer Game – Quake’s signature rocket jumping, skill-based competition, and incredible speed remains intact, providing veterans with a welcome return and new players a fresh way to showcase their multiplayer skills.

Incredible, Diverse Champion – Quake Champions introduces a roster of elite Champions, each equipped with unique attributes and abilities that are additive to Quake’s established gameplay. Champion skills offer a great variety to fit your play style.

Uncompromising Weapons, Ready for Battle – Quake’s devastating arsenal of flesh-chewing weaponry, including fan-favorites like the thunderous Rocket Launcher, electrifying Lightning Gun, and snipe-tastic Railgun are back alongside new additions for you to master.

Intense Game Modes – Established and beloved game modes return, including the gib-filled fragfests of Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch and the competitive fury of 1v1 Duel mode, while a new team-based mode, Sacrifice, joins the fray.