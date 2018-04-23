Quantic Dream Suing Two Publications For Negative Coverage

Detroit: Become Human is one step closer to making its way to release, now that it’s officially gone gold, and a demo will be arriving tomorrow to give players a taste of what to expect from the game. But that isn’t slowing the team at Quantic Dream from slowing down, especially when it comes to fighting back against some of the negative coverage it’s gotten lately.

According to a recent story over at Kotaku, the studio is reportedly suing two French media outlets for disparaging remarks about working conditions over at the studio. Both Le Monde and the Mediapart website have noted earlier in the year that members of the development team were overworked from its efforts on Detroit: Become Human to meet its release date on time, and how it established a work environment built around racist, homophobic and sexist behavior.

Not only that, but a third outlet called Canard PC has also filed a similar report, receiving two “threatening letters” from the studio as a result — though no charges have been filed their way as of yet.

While speaking with Kotaku, David Cage, who serves as CEO of Quantic Dream, said, “We’re suing these journalists,” but the paperwork has yet to be seen to confirm it. But it sounds like the team is fighting back against the allegations, which Cage quoted as being “ridiculous, absurd and grotesque.”

The team also took to Twitter back in the start of this year, noting that “inappropriate conduct or practices have no place at Quantic Dream. We have taken and always will take such grievances very seriously.

“We value every single person who works at Quantic Dream. It is of utmost importance to us that we maintain a safe environment that allows us all to channel our shared passion for making video games.” (You can see the tweet below.)

Neither of the French outlets have said anything about Quantic Dream’s legal actions, so we’ll see how things unfold over the next few months.

Detroit: Become Human releases on May 25 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.