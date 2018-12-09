‘Rage 2’ Skipping Steam Store For Release On Bethesda Launcher

While Bethesda has seen better days following what’s been happening with Fallout 76, the company is still convinced that its Bethesda Launcher is a viable solution when it comes to its digital PC games. And it’s moving forward by offering another of its upcoming releases through said Launcher, which has just gone live for pre-order.

Bethesda has officially put up Rage 2 for pre-order, set to release mid-next year. The game, which was revealed at E3 this year (following a leak online by Walmart Canada), is a co-development between id Software and Avalanche Studios (Just Cause) and promises to be a much bigger game than the original.

The Deluxe Edition looks to be packed with extras including goodies such as the Rise of the Ghosts Expansion, the Doom BFG, the Wasteland Wizard cheat codes, a progress booster and a Battle Standard, as well as pre-order goodies like the Cult of the Death God mission, the Settler Pistol, the Nicholas Raine Armor and the Mutant Monster Truck Skin. You can view the item’s pre-order page here.

The Deluxe Edition goes for $79.99; and the extra content does make it look worthwhile. But there are some players out there that are skeptical about the Bethesda Launcher system, especially considering the trouble they’ve had with Fallout 76. We’ve talked in the past about how some users were requesting a refund, approved at first and then vehemently denied, leading to potential legal action. And others have run into technical problems with the game as well. Not to mention that instance where Bethesda accidentally leaked out customer info through tickets in their system.

That said, the company appears to still have the utmost confidence in their Launcher, as that’s the only way to purchase Rage 2 digitally at the moment. The question is…will gamers jump in? Only time will tell.

If you prefer, you can also pre-order Rage 2 on consoles, as pre-orders have gone live for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It looks like they come with all the bonus items included.

Rage 2 releases on May 14, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Be sure to read our exclusive impressions here!