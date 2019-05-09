Rage 2’s BFG-9000 is Exclusive to Deluxe and Collector’s Editions

The final stretch until the release of Rage 2 is officially upon us, especially now that the launch trailer has arrived. Fans are surely excited to get their hands on the upcoming title and destroy everything and everyone in sight, but before that happens, there are a few things you should know, one of which is in regards to the game’s BFG-9000. As it turns out, according to Bethesda‘s community manager, the BFG featured in Rage 2 will be exclusive to those who purchase either the Deluxe or the Collector’s edition of the game, and fans are not pleased.

Fans took to the Rage 2 subreddit to question whether or not the BFG-9000 would be available to all players upon launch, but the community manager jumped in and provided the disappointing news. “Hey folks, I wanted to issue a correction about the BFG: at launch, the BFG will only be available as a premium item in the Deluxe and Collector’s Editions,” they said.

Unfortunately, they did not provide any more details than that. The wording seems to indicate that the BFG will be available to all players at a later date, but even if it is, it will likely be a DLC pack of sorts that will probably cost money. Of course, it’s unknown at this point if that is what is planned, but considering how popular this sort of strategy has become over the years, it would not be surprising in the least.

Rage 2 is set to arrive on May 14th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title from id Software and Avalanche Studios:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

What do you think about this? Does the fact that the BFG-9000 is not included with the base game change your mind about picking it up? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

