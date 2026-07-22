NBA 2K27 Release Date and First Details Revealed

NBA 2K27 has been officially announced today alongside the first details of the next entry in the long-running basketball series. On virtually an annual basis, 2K Sports releases its latest installment in the NBA 2K series in early September ahead of the upcoming basketball season. Now, in 2026, this trend will continue, as NBA 2K27 will arrive on September 4th and will feature multiple covers that star three world-renowned players.

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For NBA 2K27, San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama will be gracing the cover of the standard edition of the game. Since entering the league in 2023, Wembanyama has taken the NBA by storm and has quickly become one of the faces of the sport. Now, following his run in the NBA Playoffs that saw the Spurs reach the NBA Finals, Wemby will be appearing on the box art of NBA 2K27, making him one of the youngest to ever achieve such an honor.

While Wembanyama will be the cover athlete for the standard version of NBA 2K27, he will be joined by two other basketball stars. Caitlin Clark, the beloved guard from the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, will be donning the Deluxe Edition cover for NBA 2K27, which is a first for a women’s basketball player. As for the Ultra Edition, former NBA MVP Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls will be appearing on this version of the game. Rose previously appeared on the box art for NBA 2K13, which makes him one of only a handful of players in NBA history who have graced multiple NBA 2K game covers.

As mentioned, NBA 2K27 will arrive on September 4th and will be available across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. For those looking to play the game a bit earlier, however, 2K Sports will be releasing NBA 2K27 a week ahead of time on August 28th to those who purchase the Deluxe Edition or Ultra Edition. The Deluxe Edition will retail for $99.99, while the Ultra Edition will go for $149.99, with each also coming with a variety of in-game extras.

Currently, 2K Sports hasn’t shared any gameplay footage from NBA 2K27, as today’s announcement is merely meant to reveal the game’s core details. For those looking to see the game in action, though, you won’t have to wait much longer. The first official gameplay trailer for NBA 2K27 arrives next week on July 28th and will provide a glimpse at how this year’s installment will look to improve upon NBA 2K26. Whenever that trailer does go live, we’ll be sure to share it with you here on ComicBook.