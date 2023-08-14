Rainbow Six Siege Leak Reveals Halo Master Chief Skin

A new leak tied to Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege has revealed that Master Chief, the primary protagonist from Xbox's Halo series, should soon be coming to the multiplayer shooter. As Siege has continued to be supported by Ubisoft over the years, the publisher has started to fold in content from other major franchises. Some of these previous collaborations with Rainbow Six Siege have been tied to WWE, Nier, Yakuza (Like a Dragon), and Assassin's Creed, to name a few. Now, it looks like a new partnership with Xbox is paving the way for Master Chief to join the fray in the near future.

Shared by user Klobrille on Twitter (or X), a video showing off this Master Chief skin in Rainbow Six Siege was unveiled today. Specifically, this Master Chief skin will be for the Operator Sledge and resembles the character's appearance in Halo Infinite. Currently, Ubisoft has yet to formally confirm that this leak is real, which means that specifics tied to the cosmetic have yet to be given. Specifically, it will be interesting to see if this skin is widely available across all platforms or if instead it will only be up for grabs to those on Xbox and PC.

Master Chief is coming to Rainbow Six Siege (Sledge Elite Skin). pic.twitter.com/DNsNdNFK9S — Klobrille (@klobrille) August 14, 2023

Assuming that this leak is legitimate, which it very much seems to be, it's likely that Master Chief will come to Rainbow Six Siege when the game's next season kicks off. As Ubisoft announced this past weekend, Year 8 Season 3 of Siege, titled Heavy Mettle, will begin at the end of this month on August 29. Not only will Heavy Mettle add a new Operator (Ram) to Siege, but it will also be making a variety of other big changes to the game's Ranked and Quick Match modes. Whether or not Master Chief also joins Siege at this time remains to be seen, although it seems likely that we'll learn more soon enough.

