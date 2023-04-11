Rainbow Six Siege Update Penalizes Mouse and Keyboard Use on Consoles

Rainbow Six Siege's latest update cracked down on "input spoofing" on consoles, Ubisoft said in today's set of patch notes for the game. This means that if you're a console player who's been using or will continue to use a keyboard and mouse setup as your preferred input, you'll soon be penalized for doing so as opposed to using a controller. The solution Ubisoft has come up with for this problem is aptly called "MouseTrap," and if you haven't heard of it before when it was talked about previously, it's quite the creative answer to input spoofing.

This is something that has "long been an issue on console," Ubisoft said back in March when this feature was first talked about. It's been over a month since it was unveiled, and now, the feature is ready to make its debut. Under this new system, those who use a keyboard and mouse setup on consoles will notice added lag on their inputs, lag that'll gradually degrade after players switch off of a mouse and keyboard and go back to using a controller.

"On consoles, mouse and keyboard players now get a penalty that adds lag to their inputs," a preview of this new feature said in the patch notes for Tuesday's update. "Continued use increases the lag over several matches, increasing fairness by removing their unfair advantage by making it harder to aim and shoot. Completing matches with a controller gradually reduces the lag back to normal."

🐭 MouseTrap releases today!



Penalties will now apply to players who used Mouse and Keyboard on consoles!



🎯 Players detected will experience latency, making it harder to aim and shoot.

🎮 With this update, we aim to improve the competitive experience on consoles. — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) April 11, 2023

Interestingly enough, it doesn't look like this system is going to be one that's implemented the same way across all of Siege and its various skill levels. In the same update from March, Ubisoft said that not everyone would be affected and that those at higher skill levels who are found to be input spoofing will be more likely to face penalties.

"Additionally, not all players will be penalized," the previous update said. "The higher your skill level, the more chance you have of being affected by this new penalty."

Rainbow Six Siege's new MouseTrap feature rolled out in today's update, so expect to see it active soon enough if you're a mouse and keyboard user on console.