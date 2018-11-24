New ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Map Has a ‘Dark Souls’ Easter Egg

Rainbow Six Siege players have found a Dark Souls Easter egg in the form of a lit bonfire that’s been placed within the new Fortress map.

Found within the Fortress map is a fire that looks normal enough from the front, but taking a look at it from the other side reveals that it’s actually a homage to Dark Souls and the other games within the series. A Redditor by the name of NikoLetsGoBwlin (via PCGamesN) showed what happens when a player tosses a drone at some bricks that sit just under the fire. By flinging the drone there and maneuvering it to face back towards the player, a different version of the fire can be seen, one that much more closely resembles the Dark Souls bonfire that has a sword stuck into it. A fire is just a fire in most games, but any fire with a sword resting inside it is a pretty clear nod to Dark Souls.

The user who created the video said that they added the “Bonfire Lit” text to the video, but everything else shown in the clip can be replicated by anyone looking to find the Dark Souls Easter egg themselves.

Rainbow Six Siege’s Dark Souls Easter egg puts the game alongside others that have also paid tribute to the series with different secrets and slight nods. Overwatch, for example, has a similar Easter egg on the Eichenwalde map. When taking a certain route through the map, players will encounter a room that looks familiar to any Dark Souls player, a room built of stone with a lit bonfire in the middle and a sword plunged into the fire.

The new Fortress map is now available on the game’s testing servers for players to explore this Easter egg and other parts of the map, but it’ll be a while longer before it’s fully released for everyone. Fortress is scheduled to become available alongside the release of Operation Wind Bastion that’s due out on December 4th, but Ubisoft has already shared some details about the new battleground through a blog post detailing what’s included in Fortress and what kinds of fights players can expect in the new map.

“Based on real and existing structures, the many exterior stairs provide unprecedented access to the roof and drop-down points via the towers,” Ubisoft said. “Housed within the fortified and bare walls of the Kasbah are two floors of living and training space, each with its distinct rooms and halls. The multiple stairs and a ladder allow for rotations between floors. The map offers a variety of open space, points of cover, and lines of sight for both close and long range engagements.”