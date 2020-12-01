Rainbow Six Siege: Neon Dawn Update Balances 8 Operators, Here's What's New

✖

Rainbow Six Siege’s newest Operation dropped this week with the release of Neon Dawn, and with it comes a bunch of new content like another Operator, another map rework, and more. Aside from those new additions, eight of the Operators who were already playable in Rainbow Six Siege received some attention as well. Patch notes released prior to the update showed how each of the Operators affected would be changing so that players could know what to expect from their favorites once the update finished downloading.

Aruni is the newest Operator who’s now live in Rainbow Six Siege. A Defender who uses a laser gate to block doorways and other entrance, Aruni is the only Operator added to the game in the Neon Dawn Operation. The new Operator is joined by a rework of the Skyscraper map that now features new avenues for players to traverse, though some things like entryways have been removed or blocked to force players into different strategies.

🙏 It's time to welcome the newest Operator to Team Rainbow. On December 1, play Operation Neon Dawn and find out what Aruni brings to the competition. pic.twitter.com/eqyKQbB2Ug — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 30, 2020

As for the Operators who were already in Rainbow Six Siege, the eight affected characters mentioned above are Hibana, Jager, Echo, Ash, Twitch, Wamai, Dokkaebi, and Valkyrie. You can see the changes affecting all of them outlined below that come straight from the Rainbow Six Siege patch notes for Neon Dawn.

Rainbow Six Siege: Neon Dawn Operator Balancing

Hibana

You can now choose 2, 4, or 6 X-Kairos to shoot from the X-Kairos Launcher. A crosshair and red highlight are visible when ADSing. These visual guides will change according to the configuration selected.

Jager

The ADS device has a cooldown of 10s after destroying a projectile. While in cooldown, the ADS will not interact with enemy projectiles.

The ADS device now has an infinite number of charges up from the previous 2.

Echo

Yokai Drone cloaking has been removed and is now always visible.

Ash

The number of Breaching Rounds is increased to 3 up from the previous 2.

Breaching Round damage is reduced to 50 HP down from the previous 90 HP.

Stun Grenades are replaced with a Claymore.

Twitch

Stun Grenades are replacing Breach Charges.

Wamai

The number of Mag-Nets is reduced to 4 down from the previous 5.

Mag-Net explosion has been removed when the device auto-destroys.

Impact Grenades are replacing the Deployable Shield.

Dokkaebi

Frag Grenades are replacing Stun Grenades.

Valkyrie

Impact Grenades are replacing the Deployable Shield.

Rainbow Six Siege: Neon Dawn is now available across all platforms.