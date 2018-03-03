Rainbow Six Siege Revamps Ban Structure to Decrease Toxicity

The ban system for Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege is getting a pretty big overhaul and seems to be zooming its focus on particular matters of toxicity, specifically regarding hates speech that includes racial slurs and homophobic slander.

The new ban system will implement different timed sessions of forced time away in two, seven, and fifteen day increments. Each ban will be on case-by-case basis and repeated offenses will ultimately result in a perma-ban. A recent Reddit post shed some light on how this will all work:

Starting next week, we will be implementing an improvement on the system we have been using to ban players that use racial and homophobic slurs, or hate speech, in game. The bans for this will fall within the following durations, depending on severity:

2 Days

7 Days

15 Days

Permanent

We will be tracking the frequency at which language that violates the Code of Conduct is used by individual players, and will apply the appropriate ban on a case-by-case basis.

The type of language we will be taking action against is outlined in the following section of the Code of Conduct:

“Any language or content deemed illegal, dangerous, threatening, abusive, obscene, vulgar, defamatory, hateful, racist, sexist, ethically offensive or constituting harassment is forbidden.”

Players that receive a ban for toxicity will receive a pop-up that states their ban was the result of toxic behavior. A global message will also be displayed, similar to the current global broadcasts for cheating. It will read:

“Username has been banned for toxicity.”

This is our first step towards managing toxicity in Rainbow Six Siege, and we will have more information to share about our other plans at a later date.

According to the above post, the bans will not be reliant on user reports and more so on an automatic pick-up. That’s not to say that user feedback will be ignored. If a particular player continues to receive reports against them, the new system in addition to those collected reports will “lead to a faster resolution.” In the case of wrongful bans, players will be given the opportunity to appeal any decisions made.

The current code of conduct banishes “any language or content deemed illegal, dangerous, threatening, abusive, obscene, vulgar, defamatory, hateful, racist, sexist, ethically offensive, or constituting as harassment.” For those that may be rolling their eyes right now saying “gamers talk like that, it’s just what they do,” Ubisoft has clarified that they aren’t talking about “trash talk.” This ban system is targeted speech that is designed to hurt, not weird banter among friends.