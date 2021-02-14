Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Confirms Major New Feature

While Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games recently announced that the PlayStation 5-exclusive title will release on June 11th, it also confirmed a number of new details and hinted at others. For example, it was explicitly noted that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will include a photo mode, which is a first-ever feature for the franchise.

Increasingly, photo modes are a given in new video games, especially on next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Details on what, exactly, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will actually allow players to do in its photo mode have not yet been announced. When it comes to high-profile video games, the developers tend to highlight specifically what can be done in the photo modes ahead of release like CD Projekt Red did with Cyberpunk 2077, so it seems reasonable to assume that we will all learn more about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's photo mode in the next couple of months.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives June 11, 2021. The #RatchetPS5 Digital Deluxe Edition comes with tons of great content

🛡️ Five Armor sets

📸Photo Mode sticker pack

💎20 Raritanium (in-game upgrade materials)

🎵Digital Soundtrack

🖼️ Digital Art Book https://t.co/l4E9TH0urw pic.twitter.com/GZN5lZYdfy — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) February 12, 2021

As noted above, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 11th. It is available to pre-order at various retailers now in both a Standard Edition ($69.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming PS5 video game right here.

