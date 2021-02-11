Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Today, Insomniac Games revealed the release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The game will release on June 11, 2021. Previously, the company had stated that the game would release during the PS5's launch window, but now fans have a definitive date! Alongside the release date, Insomniac also pulled back the curtain on a new trailer, featuring the two titular characters, as well as the game's new female Lombax.

The events in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart follow 2013's Into the Nexus, as opposed to the 2016 reboot that appeared on PS4. As such, the game will have some stronger ties to the history of the series. Rift Apart is seemingly named for Ratchet's new rift mechanic, which allows the character to move between worlds. Those worlds include locations that appeared in earlier series entries. Of course, those locations will get a fresh coat of paint on PS5, making them appear much sharper and more detailed than before. So far, Rift Apart already appears to be the best-looking game in the series.

While those locations will look better than ever on the new console, Rift Apart will take advantage of some of PS5's other abilities, as well. There's been a lot of talk about how the next-gen consoles will eliminate load times, and Rift Apart's instantaneous travel between worlds seems to be a clear display of that.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart represents the second major PS5 game from Insomniac, following the release of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which launched alongside the console. If everything pans out, it's looking like the developer just might be responsible for two of the system's earliest must-have games!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release exclusively on PlayStation 5. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a PS4 version of the game. That said, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

