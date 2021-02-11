Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Teases New Female Lombax's Name

✖

Insomniac Games and PlayStation announced the release date for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart this morning which finally answered one of the many questions that fans have had about the game. Likely the other most common inquiry about the latest installment in the series has been in relation to the new female Lombax character that was revealed in the game’s first trailer. And while Insomniac still isn’t offering up any specific details of this mysterious Lombax, it has teased what her name might be.

Spotted on the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac’s Creative Director, Marcus Smith, mentioned the fan fervor that there has been in recent months tied to the identity of this new character in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Specifically, Smith touched on how many folks simply want to know what her name is. “And yes, we know you are asking for the new Lombax’s name. And it’s not fair that we put her in the art and aren’t telling you yet,” Smith said. He then went on to offer what seems to be a tease for this character’s name saying, “Hang in there, you’ll be feeling rosy soon.”

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives on PS5 June 11. First details on physical and digital editions: https://t.co/POLuaG2fC1 pic.twitter.com/sdqR20WqjV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 11, 2021

The use of the word “rosy” here seems to be a bit suspect, in particular. While at face value, Smith is merely stating that the studio will have more to say on this Lombax’s name rather soon, he chose a rather odd way to express this information. And while this is just my own conjecture here, I wouldn’t be shocked if the new character’s name ended up being just that -- Rosie. It's a name that would seem fitting of the character and also starts with an 'R' just like Ratchet does. Regardless of whether I end up being correct or not, it doesn't sound like this mystery will last much longer.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will finally be releasing later this year on June 11, 2021. It will also be a PlayStation 5-exclusive title, so if you haven’t picked up Sony’s next-gen console just yet, you might want to look to do so in the near future.

What do you think about this tease from Insomniac? And how excited are you in general for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.