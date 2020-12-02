Cyberpunk 2077 Photo Mode Detailed in New Trailer

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game all about the title's Photo Mode. Without actually messing around with it ourselves, it's hard to say just how impressive it is, but the trailer certainly makes it seem like there are a plethora of options available for folks to take some very pretty images with.

The trailer specifically highlights how you can manipulate the game's camera, change different effects like the exposure or grain, and even add stickers and the like to whatever shot you want to capture. You can check out the new Photo Mode trailer below:

Strike a pose and capture your favourite moments in Night City with #Cyberpunk2077 Photo Mode! See it in action in our newest video.

Ready? Say cheese!📸 pic.twitter.com/3bqAUsJKzi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 2, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on December 10th after being delayed one final time. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

