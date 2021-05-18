New Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Trailer Shows Off Its Weapons and Traversal

✖

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games has released a new trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 5 video game, set to release on June 11th exclusively for the PS5, that details its weapons and traversal methods. The trailer is essentially a quick look at several of the ways Ratchet and Rivet can move around the worlds they find themselves in as well as showcasing a number of the PS5 video game's weapons in action. As with every trailer to date, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart continues to look like it plays incredibly smoothly with the same sort of goofy vibe as previous installments.

More specifically, the trailer first focuses on the Rift Tether and Phantom Dash abilities that allow players to get around before getting into its weapons. Weapons shown off in the new trailer include Buzz Blades, Blackhole Storm, The Enforcer, Lightning Rod, Cold Snap, Ricochet, and Negatron Collider. The various weapons are shown being used by Ratchet and Rivet, so it seems like both will have access to the wide variety of them in the video game. There is also a tease at the end that the next trailer will provide more information on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's planets.

You can check out the new trailer below:

Welcome to Zurkon Jr.'s Almost Launch Party! The smallest yet mischievous member of the Zurkons is eager to show you what's to come in #RatchetPS5. Today, he's covering his favorite topic: weapons and traversal. Feel your arsenal's power with the DualSense Wireless Controller! pic.twitter.com/5SupiAbQIM — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 18, 2021

As noted above, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 11th. It is available to pre-order at various retailers now in both a Standard Edition ($69.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming PlayStation 5 video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart so far? Does this latest trailer make you more hyped up than previously to pick it up? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!