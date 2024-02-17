Ravensburger Announces 2024 Game Slate

Ravensburger has announced a partial slate of new games for its ThinkFun, Brio, and non-licensed game lines. Earlier this month, the games and puzzle maker announced a slate of original games for three of its game lines. Highlights include a new deck-building game featuring mushroom-folk, a raccoon-themed take on Red Light, Green Light, and a new version of That's Not a Hat featuring pop culture items from the 1990s and 2000s. These games are in addition to Ravensburger's line of licensed games, which includes the popular card game Disney Lorcana and its Villainous series of games featuring the Disney, Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Full descriptions of the new Ravensburger games can be found below:

Mycelia: In this enchanting introduction to deck-building games, players assemble a team of wondrous mushroom folk to help you on your mission to collect the magical dewdrops from your forest to the Shrine of Life. Play solo or with up to four players, with included expansions for extra play. (Available now)

Math Path Monster: Teamwork and math skills equal victory in Math Path Monster, the newest cooperative game from ThinkFun. Deep in the mountains, players stumble upon the Math Monster's lair and must beat him in an epic race to the cave entrance. Kids develop teamwork and collaboration as they unite to outsmart the Math Monster by using addition and subtraction. Can you and your team outwit the monster before it catches up? (Available February 2024)

Oh My Pigeons!: In this ridiculous party game of fowl play, players fill their benches with adorable pigeon miniatures to prove you rule the roost. Use your cards to tempt pigeons with snacks, steal pigeons from your neighbors, or leave it up to fate when you roll – or flick?! – the die. Can you outwit, outplay, and out-pigeon your friends? (Available August 2024)

That's Not A Hat (Pop Culture): Ravensburger's deceptively simple party game is back with a battle of the generations. The goal: remember objects inspired by Millennials and Gen Z as cards are flipped over and "regifted" around the table. You only see each card once, so you better remember what they are… or lie trying! The Pop Culture edition includes 30 special cards that allow you to pass gifts across the table, adding even more madcap mayhem to the table. (Available June 2024)

Garden Heist: When the gardener's away, the raccoons will play in this hide-and-seek game based on Red Light, Green Light! Sneak around the garden as raccoons to steal food and coveted trash treasure. The gardener sits behind the house screen until they pop open the window and try to spy raccoons hiding behind obstacles. With familiar gameplay, cute illustrations, and a memorable table presence, this classic with a twist is sure to be a family favorite. (Available June 2024)

GraviTrax Junior: Designed with little ones in mind, GraviTrax Junior introduces children to marble run and construction toys in a vibrant and easy-to-learn way. Start building right away with GraviTrax Junior Starter Sets and immerse yourself in thematic worlds for added creative play. The GraviTrax Junior lines feature jungle, ice, desert and ocean-themed sets and expansions. (Available March 2024)