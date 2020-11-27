Red Dead Online Is Updating the Bounty Hunter Role

✖

Red Dead Online has a bunch of different Specialist Roles for players to choose from, and the one that’s perhaps the most fitting job for an online game like this one is getting a big expansion soon. Rockstar Games announced this week that it’s updating the Bounty Hunter Role to allow players embarking on that path the chance to hunt down more targets and grow their legend with new ranks and rewards to attain. This Bounty Hunter update is releasing next week, Rockstar Game said, with December 1st likely to be the target for the launch as part of the next weekly update.

The Bounty Hunter Role expansion was announced earlier in the week by Rockstar Games in the same announcement that confirmed Red Dead Online would soon be releasing as a standalone game. Red Dead Online’s solo release will happen on December 1st, and with weekly updates for the game routinely dropping on Tuesdays, expect the new Bounty Hunter features to be available the same day.

Coming to Red Dead Online next week, new criminals to track down and Prestigious level equipment and skills to unlock across 10 more Bounty Hunter ranks. Plus new Legendary Bounties and a 100 Rank Outlaw Pass.

“And Bounty Hunters across Red Dead Online will have an influx of fugitives to deal with, as the Bounty Hunter Role is enhanced with new criminals to track down and Prestigious level equipment and skills to unlock across 10 more Bounty Hunter ranks,” Rockstar Games said. “There will also be new Legendary Bounties and a 100 Rank Outlaw Pass.”

For those who still haven’t gone near the Bounty Hunter Role, you’re about to have a lot to catch up on. Rockstar Games reminded players that they can start on that now by picking up a Bounty Hunter License in Rhodes ahead of the expansion’s release. You’ll get double the experience for completing Bounty Hunter missions for a limited time, so if you’ve already started the job, now’s the perfect time to work on it some more.

“As an added bonus, this week all Bounty Hunter missions in Red Dead Online are awarding double XP. For some tips on how to become a successful Bounty Hunter, be sure to check out our entry in the Game Tips series here – which also features some strategies for excelling as either a Trader or a Collector, should you pursue those roles as well.”

Red Dead Online’s Bounty Hunter expansion releases next week as part of the game’s weekly update.