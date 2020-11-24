Red Dead Online Releasing as Standalone Game

✖

Red Dead Online is splitting off from Red Dead Redemption 2 for the first time to become a standalone game, Rockstar Games confirmed this week. The online world that’s currently only available as part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 package will become its own separate product on December 1st when it releases for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. On the PC, it’ll be available in the Rockstar Games Launcher, the Epic Games Store, and on Steam.

Rockstar Games announced the decision to split Red Dead Online off from Red Dead Redemption 2 on Tuesday with details on how the standalone product will be handled. It’ll function much like it does as part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 package with players who own the full game of course still able to access Red Dead Online without paying anything extra.

Get Red Dead Online as a Standalone Game on December 1st. New players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates. https://t.co/u09K5UeuAY pic.twitter.com/6Npqn8kNF8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 24, 2020

For those who want to pick it up on one of the platforms mentioned above but don’t already own Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll be able to purchase it through one of the stores listed previously for $4.99. This “introductory offer” as Rockstar Games called it is 75% off the regular price and will apply to the cost until February 15, 2021, so players have a little over two months to lock in their Red Dead Online purchase before it goes back to its full cost.

Those who purchase Red Dead Online as a standalone product will be able to interact with everyone who has it as part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 package just like you’d expect. This means that things like the Free Roam Missions that so many players partake in within Red Dead Online as well as the Specialist Roles that players have been working through will also be available. Those Roles released long ago for the game encompass different jobs like Moonshiner and Bounty Hunter and the Naturalist and will all be accessible in Red Dead Online’s standalone version.

This version of Red Dead Online will still be a sizable one even without the story mode of Red Dead Redemption 2, however, so players will need to make space on their devices if they plan to get it. This version will require “up to 123GB of disk space,” so plan on moving some things aside to get the standalone Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online releases as a standalone game on December 1st.