Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Are Losing It Over This Realistic Screenshot

As you could probably tell from the review we posted a few days ago, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a beautiful game. The team at Rockstar Games have made the visuals really stand out, particularly with cinema sequences and, well, just soaking in the sights of the Old West. In fact, one particular screenshot has left several users in awe, based on what we’ve seen from this Reddit thread.

The screenshot, which you can see below, appears to be in the middle of the town of Valentine, where your character is simply standing in the street. However, the sun is in just the right position, so not only can you see part of its light from above but also glimpse at how it’s reflected in the mud in the street. Needless to say, it’s strikingly gorgeous and pretty life-like to say the least.

And here are some of the key reactions from said screenshot, which some believe is simply too good to be true.

“The mud in valentine has definitely provided some of the best visuals in the game for me so far,” says user BPSteve.

In addition, wootakrock has chimed in, “I once walked around on my horse for 20 minutes just starting at the mud and the way the hooves made tracks in it.” (This points to a previous observation where marks were left in the snow by both Arthur Morgan and his horse, adding further to the game’s realism. No really, try it!)

HomeHeatingTips has added, “Staring at scenery has probably been 25 percent of my play time so far,” although thisisjustforroastin’s response is more visceral. “Shooting animals in the face has been like 60% of mine.”

Overall, though, just the sheer brilliance of this visual design is really something. And that’s just standing still — imagine when you get a glimpse of the game in motion, as you’ve no doubt seen from all the videos making the rounds on social media.

I highlighted the graphics in my review, saying, “The world map is impressively large, to the point that you’ll spend hours just riding from point to point, coming across new locations that you’ll pinpoint later (like the office where you’ll continuously come back to pay bounties). And it’s nicely spread out between open terrain, beautiful (and tranquil) mountain lakes that make you just want to wallow in their waters, and small hustle and bustle towns loaded with townsfolk. Rockstar did its homework here, probably examining most of the great Westerns from the past few decades to get that right amount of approach. Even the banks look like, well, banks, right down to the teller cages that don’t end up doing a lick of good against a pistol.”

So there you have it. Check it out when you can as it’s one of this year’s best game experiences.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.