Red Dead Redemption 2 Is A Strange Recruiting Tool For This Church

Red Dead Redemption 2 reviews are pouring in just one day before launch and gamers all over the world are amped and ready to see a young Marston once more. Apparently it also makes for the perfect Sunday recruitment regime for churches, at least according to this random find spotted on Reddit:

Spotted at a church in Edinburgh, holy spin on the highly anticipated game showcases the traditional poster and font with the caption “Real Life Redemption Through Jesus.” With the game coming out on a Friday and given how massive it is, we’re going to go out on a limb and say the church crowd might be a little thinner than usual. All-night gaming marathons, they’d understand.

The excitement is real for the upcoming game and has been a long time coming! Our own Robert Workman couldn’t get enough of the title when his review posted this morning among a host of other sites.

“Some of you may just be coming in to see how things built up for John Marston. But Red Dead Redemption II is more than that, and Rockstar Games once again lives up to a potential level that we can all aspire to. I hope this one goes on to sell nearly 100 million copies down the road like GTA V has — its tireless development team of former and current employees deserve as much,” reads our full review.

He added, “The game as a whole really just stacks up with one great thing after another. I’ve spent a good, long week plowing through what it has to offer and I’m still digging, just to see what surprise will come my way next. The amount of replayability is through the roof, whether you want to create a business enterprise for yourself or your “family,” or just seek getting into trouble with a few shootouts and wagon takeovers. We’ll still be playing for months and finding something — and that’s not even counting the promise that comes with Red Dead Online. Hope you saved some time for that in November.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 goes live on October 26 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Despite all the leaks and rumors, still no PC release.