‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Cinematic Mode Is Creating Some Hilariously Disastrous Moments

One neat feature that you can utilize in Red Dead Redemption 2 is turning on cinematic mode, in which you can turn your typical horse ride into a dynamically managed shot straight out of a classic Western. But just because it’s a fun feature doesn’t make it perfect.

A recent thread over on Twitter has pointed out just how disastrous the cinematic mode can be at times. We’ve included some of the best highlights below, but beware — some of them will probably make you cringe.

First up is the clip from Spooky Red Dead Justin, in which a simple ride across the country to catch a train ends with you actually catching the train. Like, with your head.

And anyone else noticed that the wall of the train turns white when your horse hits it? Like, did they leak out or something?

Next up, Will Potter demonstrates that going cinematic can be trouble when you end up riding head-on into another rider. Maybe next time, watch where you’re going. Or else you might end up in the middle of a crazy gunfight.

This clip from Poz at first looks like a close call with a wagon, but apparently it clips the horse just enough that it throws Arthur for a loop, at least 20 feet. However, he manages to survive, although a little worse for wear. We smell a mini-game…

Jimmy Wong shares a more devastating clip, one in which Arthur is thrown a greater distance after running into a horse at just half-speed. And, yep, this one kills him.

But not everything happens on your horse. This clip from Dreicula proves that, if you’re not careful, you can go straight up walking off a cliff, tumbling down a few hundred feet before eventually meeting your doom.

Evan presents a rather hilarious run-in, which is definitely on the goofy side. He was clearly distracted.

Even going a slow speed doesn’t guarantee disaster won’t happen. This clip from King Cat Daddy shows that when a wagon’s rolling your way, you might want to get out of the way, pardner.

So there you go. If you’re looking to give cinematic mode a try, it’s truly something. But be prepared for the unexpected. Just because something’s set like a movie doesn’t mean it ends like a movie. More like a blooper reel.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.