Red Dead Redemption 2: CEO Promises There’s “No Chance” of Another Delay

Red Dead Redemption 2 floored gamers around the world with its surprise reveal last year, and many were impressed that Rockstar was able to keep the lid on such a secret for so long! Since its initial reveal, the highly anticipated sequel has seen a few delays but to quell fan concerns that the cemented release date might not be as cemented as we thought, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick “hand on heart” promised that this is it. No more delays.

As seen in the video above in a recent interview with CNBC, Zelnick not only “hand on heart” promised that their October release date will stick, but also added “when I said hand on heart, it’s over 1000 people at Rockstar Games with their hands on their hearts.” That’s a lot of hearts.

He also spoke about the original delays, which we notated their previous apology further down, stating that they were necessary in order to deliver the “perfect” final product. At the time of the original release date, the game simply wasn’t at the level of polish they wanted to release – which makes sense! This has been such a long-awaited title, I’m sure I’m not alone when I say I would rather them take the time to make it right than have it rushed and needing a ton of fixes.

The CEO also mentioned that they have a revelation slated for June for the special editions, which basically means stay tuned for E3! Luckily, we’ll be there again live this year to ensure you get the news first!

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming out on October 26th, 2018. Some were bummed to see another delay, but at least we know it’s going to be released as a finished/polished game. I don’t know about you, but I’d rather a finished product from the get go. Rockstar did understand the slight disappointment, however, and did issue an apology:

“Dear All, We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish.

“We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it. In the meantime, please check out these screenshots from the game. We look forward to sharing a lot more information with you in the coming weeks.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is slated for an October 26th release on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.