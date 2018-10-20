First Look at Both ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Discs Revealed

Red Dead Redemption 2 is thought to have two different discs for the game’s physical release, and new images that surfaced online show that this appears to be a fact instead of just a rumor.

It was reported days ago that Red Dead Redemption 2 would feature a dual disc format, a publishing strategy that’s not unheard of but is still uncommon enough to be notable. Leaked images of the game’s physical packaging showed that there would be two discs included, though there was still speculation about what each disc’s purpose was in terms of installing and playing the game. YouTuber and Twitter user PressStartKofi shared his own images of the game’s discs though to reveal what the double discs look like in the PlayStation 4 packaging with the first disc on the left being the “Data Disc” and the second on the right the “Play Disc.”

Last thing I’m going to speak on since people are just dying to know. Red Dead Redemption 2 does have a double disc. The first disc is a “Data Disc” and the second is a “Play Disc”. Probably have to just install first disc. Game does come with a map which I will not share. pic.twitter.com/VnIq2HF8zf — KOFI (@PressStartKofi) October 19, 2018

The instructions beneath the info about which disc is which indicate that the Data Disc has to be inserted first with the Play Disc inserted afterwards, presumably after the data from the first disc has been installed. PressStartKofi presumed as much but seemed to not be able to confirm that detail, the YouTuber saying that was “probably” how the discs would work.

He also mentioned in the tweet that the physical version of the game comes with a world map, a fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 shoppers have known since the game’s various editions were announced. The Special Edition comes with that map and other exclusive content, but only the physical version comes with the map. The YouTuber didn’t share an image of that map though, so people will have to wait until everyone can see it when the game releases later next week unless it leaks elsewhere first.

The double-disc release seems to be the result of the game’s immense file size. While rumors about how much space the game will take up have been fueled by product information and listings, the most recent reports about the game indicate that it will indeed be approximately 100GB depending on what platform the game is played on.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th.