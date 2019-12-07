Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Possibly Hints at Mexico Expansion

Red Dead Redemption 2 may be taking PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia players to Mexico in the future via Red Dead Online or via a single-player expansion. That, or at one point Rockstar Games’ open-world western included northern Mexico just like its predecessor. As you may remember, in the first game, Mexico was a big part of the map, and also played a big role in the game’s story. However, for whatever reason, Red Dead Redemption 2 never takes players to Mexico, though it does take them to some Caribbean island.

Over on the GTA Forums, member VideoTech UK dug into the game’s files, or more specifically, the 1.0 files of the PS4 version of the game. And what they found was a variety of 3D models of different landscapes and towns in Mexico, suggesting some work was done to the region at some point for the game. Of course, these models are rudimentary and aren’t for anything more than providing a general layout. However, why were these created in the first place unless Mexico was going to possibly be included in the game at launch or in the future after launch?

Interestingly, there’s even references to Mexico within minimap data, which provides even more evidence that Mexico was either in the plans at one point or was being primed for development later on. In fact, within the code is multiple bounties for the area, NPCs, and more.

Again, it’s hard to decipher if this is content for the future of the game or leftover content that got scrapped. It’s probably the latter, as Rockstar Games hasn’t even hinted at any more single-player content for the game. In fact, it’s suggested that the game’s single-player will not be touched in this regard. However, there’s certainly fans clinging onto this hoping it means more single-player content is on the way in the form of DLC or an expansion.

That said, while we probably will never get a Mexico expansion for Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online is a whole different story.

