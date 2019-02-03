‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players Are Using Canoes As A Hilarious Means of Escape

Never say that Red Dead Redemption 2 players aren’t creative, because that’s just not true. After raining boats, and other crazy shenanigans, the latest in wild west debauchery includes trying to escape the world as we know it via small water vessels.

For those that want a change of scenery and don’t feel like doing the western thing anymore, the YouTube channel over at Basment Gamer Bros put together a new walkthrough on how to escaped to paradise via boat. Get ready to get your glitch on.

The video above shows how to trigger the first glitch that makes it possible to leave the playable map. After this glitch becomes active, head south. Just keep going, don’t stop. Eventually, a notification will appear saying you’ve arrived in Guarma.

Hang tight, you’re not quite there yet.

At this point, you’re still very much a part of the wild, wild west. From here, you’re going to want to swing back north towards the Lannahechee River and steal (sorry) a canoe so you can travel up the body of water without dying a horrible death.

This part sucks if you’re not a patient person, so our bad, but eventually you’ll make it to the next step. You’re going to keep rowing your little heart out until you get to a very low-texture area. That ugly graphic nightmare is your next stop, so row faster.

You’ll eventually start essentially rowing through the land itself (don’t get out), and just keep going until you get back to Guarma where you can actually enjoy those smooth sands and cool beach vibes when you’re not out running errands all day and tending to your horse.

Huzzah! Your vacation has arrive.d

There’s also a few other places you can go and different ways to fall through the map, but in this instance – just enjoy the beachside view.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Still no word on a PC release date, though we are still hoping!

You can contact the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy! Thanks, Kotaku!