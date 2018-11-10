‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How to Look Like ‘Toy Story’s’ Woody

Arthur is a fine looking gentlemen in Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2 but with Kingdom Hearts 3 on the horizon, we’ve got some of our favorite cartoon characters on the brain. That includes Woody for Toy Story so naturally if there’s a way to combine the two, we’re going to do it and huzzah! Done it we did! Sort of.

Hope you like hunting because you’re going to need to get back out there and do it for this particular look. Be very, very quiet – we’re hunting for … legendary bucks! One, one legendary buck but we’re going to go find it and kill it so we can look like Woody.

The legendary buck is just one of many legendary animals in the game but once the buck has been bucked, players will also need to have a “perfect” ram hide as well to bring to the trapper. The trapper will t hen want 26 bucks (heh) for the vest based off of the legendary creature.

Now, it’s time to put it all together:

Brown Estate Boss Hat

Red Puff Tie

Opulent Vest (Buck Vest)

Yellow-Striped French Dress Shirt

Jeans

Brown Sleeked Riding Boots

Arthur’s Pistol Belt

Voila! You are now sortof, kinda Woody from Toy Story if you squint your left eye and block off your right eye completely. We did it!

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

